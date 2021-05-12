Weather forecast: a mixture of sunshine and showers in store for Donegal

Mist and fog will quickly clear this morning. Scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers will develop with the risk of hail and spot flooding. Some sunny spells too, but overall a cloudier day. Highest temperatures will range between 11 to 14 degrees Celsius in light northerly or variable breezes.

Scattered showers will mainly occur early and later in the night. Some mist and fog will form later in near calm. Lowest temperatures of two to six degrees Celsius.

According to Met Éireann, tomorrow will see further scattered heavy showers, some of them prolonged and thundery, with the ongoing risk of hail and spot flooding. Bright or sunny spells will occur too though. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, in mostly light northerly breezes.