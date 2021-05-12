New Bundoran traffic lights get the green light

Bundoran's aging traffic lights, which have been causing multiple problems in recent years, are to be renewed in the coming weeks.

Not that they were essential in previous months because of the Covid-19 lockdown, but Bundoran’s main set of traffic lights have been on the blink for all of 2021 so far.

They were covered in an unsightly black plastic bag and when the lights at American House were also switched off in February to facilitate water repairs in the area, they began malfunctioning when they were turned back on and were not turning red, when requested to do so, but pedestrians pushing the relevant button.

Local businessman Diarmaid Doherty was one of many people who raised the issue locally.

“Unfortunately, the pedestrian crossing lights in the centre of town have been out of action since the end of last years and I've noticed people having difficulty getting across the road. I sincerely hope they are fixed sooner rather than later,” he said.

Local Cllr Michael McMahon said that upon examining both sets of lights, the council felt that new lights were necessitated as the older ones required constant maintenance to keep them working.

Cllr Michael McMahon told the paper: “After discussions with Donegal Council road services regarding the traffic lights on main street Bundoran, we have decided that the lights are not going to be repaired as they are well past there sell by date and a decision has been made that a new set of lights will be installed in the up coming weeks.

“At this point I want to thank the road services at Donegal County Council for securing the funding to carry out this project.”

He continued: “Also new traffic lights that were to be be replaced at McGovern's shop next year, will now be replaced in the coming days and weeks.”

He asked people driving through the town, especially in light of the freedom of movement between counties since the opening of inter county traffic to be particularly cautious where people may be crossing the road.

“We are getting the lights renewed but there needs be extra vigilance in the locality until and indeed after they are replaced,” he added.