Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning for Donegal

A status yellow thunderstorm warning which has been issued for Donegal comes into effect at 1pm this afternoon and will remain in place until 10pm tonight, Wendesday.

⚠️Thunderstorm Warning⚠️



Level: Yellow

Location: Munster, Leinster & Ulster

Valid from: 1pm today

Valid to: 10pm today https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/WwcyC7Y4l2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 12, 2021

Scattered thunderstorms are also being forecast for this afternoon and evening, with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding.





