Serious safety concerns over risk of imminent collapse of structure at historic site in Donegal

There are fears that a grave and stone structure at the entrance to an historic Donegal graveyard is on the verge of collapse.

The grave of Dr Warnock at the Old Abbey in Donegal Town is on a height which rises from the steps to the graveyard.

Cllr Tom Conaghan (Ind) raised the urgent safety concerns at Tuesday’s meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

He put down the following motion: “That the Heritage Department in Donegal County Council oversee and provide support for the maintenance of the Old Abbey Graveyard, Donegal Town as it holds historical significance and is in a poor state of repair at present.”

Cllr Conaghan told fellow councillors that he had tried numerous times to get Donegal County Council to take action but to no avail.

“No matter what department we go to, there is no money,” he said.

“Is it just the fact that we are not going to do it?

“Heritage and all the rest don’t seem to want to have anything to do with it.”

The councillor expressed his deep frustration at the amount of time and effort he had put into trying to get the grave fixed.

“How long is a piece of string?” he asked. “How long can you go on about it?”

Cllr Conaghan acknowledged that Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney had closed off the area around the entrance last summer. But he said that locally, this was greeted with uproar at the historic Old Abbey, a former Franciscan abbey built by the O’Donnell clan, being closed.

The councillor explained that the grave in question was that of a well-known doctor who had served the people of Donegal Town well in his lifetime. Some local people had been looking after the grave but they had passed away, leading to the need for public bodies to carry out the work.

“In the morning, if I thought I could do a good enough job on it I would do it myself,” said Cllr Conaghan.

“It is a disgrace to the town and the area with the amount of people that walk in the pier area; there are so many bus tours coming in there too.

“People come to me and tell me this should be done and that should be done but whenI go to all the different departments there is no funding. I hope that by bringing it up, something will be done.”

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) seconded the motion, acknowledging that there was a serious shortage of funding in the Heritage section but calling for more engagement.

She said there was a need for a workshop with Donegal County Council’s Heritage Officer, Joseph Gallagher and Conservation Officer Collette Beattie.

“There are so many old buildings that are getting destroyed,” she said. “Every town has heritage sites and things that are important to those towns.

“We need to talk to Joseph Gallagher. I am finding it very hard to get my hands on him.

“We need some sort of mechanism on this.”

Cllr Conaghan agreed that he too had been experiencing difficulty in obtaining direct contact with the Heritage Officer.