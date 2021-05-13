The sun is shining but Met Éireann is forecasting changes for this evening

Contact
Port Arthur beach by Michelle Nic Phaidin
The sun is shining and it is best that we make the most of it because Met Éireann is forecasting a change to the weather for later this evening. Sunny spells and scattered showers will become more widespread in the afternoon.
Here is the latest air temperature ️, cloud ☁️ and rainfall ️ forecast. Scattered showers developing today, especially over Leinster and Ulster️. Some heavy and thundery⛈️. Temperatures near or a little below average for the month of May.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 13, 2021
However, there will be a risk of hail, thunderstorms and spot flooding with these showers.
Showers will ease early in the night, becoming dry in many areas with clear spells and just isolated showers. Light northeasterly or variable breezes will fall near calm at times allowing mist and fog to develop, becoming dense in places, especially in the south of the province.
