Breaking: Mica monster rally in May

Donegal mica monster rally in May.
Breaking: A monster mica protest rally is being planned for Donegal.
Speaking at Thursday's meeting of Donegal County Council's Mica Redress Committee, Michael Doherty representing the Mica Action Group said there was now a "massive groundswell" of protest in Inishowen and wider Donegal, growing around the issue of mica.
Mr Doherty added there was a monster mica protest rally being planned for Inishowen at the end of May.
Several Donegal County Councillors at the meeting also called for a full Public Inquiry into the mica scandal.
The plight of people in mica-affected social housing was also highlighted, as was the ambiguous situation of people who had bought out their social houses, which were subsequently found to contain mica.
UPDATES on Mica Redress Committee Meeting to follow.
