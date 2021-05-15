Councillor tries to find short term solution to parking in Donegal towns during the summer

A Glenties Municipal District councillor has said that it would be beneficial to communities and tourists if an area for parking could be made available for campervans and caravans, this summer.

Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty said he appreciates that next year there will be further clarity on the issue as a result of a survey that is presently being undertaken.

A new survey to get the public’s views on caravan, camper van and camping in Donegal is being undertaken by KPMG Future Analytics.The survey will be part of a study being conducted on behalf of Donegal County Council and allows members of the public to share their thoughts on caravan and camping in Donegal and how best to develop the sector into the future.

Relaxed approach

Speaking at the online GMD meeting yesterday, Cllr Mc Clafferty questioned whether the planning section may have a more relaxed approach to someone housing campervans or caravans in an open field and to ease parking related issues in villages and towns in the short term, this summer.

He said that with summer approaching caravans and campervans will be coming to towns and villages across the county and allowing field parking might help ease any parking difficulties.

Mr McClafferty was informed that planning permission would be required for such a development and that local exemptions cannot be granted.