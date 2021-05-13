Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Good news for 24 families as new local authority houses are allocated in Donegal

Further development has begun on the same site

house-keys

The 24 homes have been allocated following a huge number of applications

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Allocation of 24 local authority homes in Donegal Town has taken place.

Area Manager of the Municipal District of Donegal, Pauric Sheerin told councillors at Tuesday’s MD meeting the units at Railway Park had been let. 

A previous meeting heard that there were more than 200 applicants for the 24 homes.

“That letting took place about 10 days ago and the tenancies are due to commence next week,” he said.

“Best wishes to all of our new tenants.”

A group home built as part of the same housing scheme has also been completed. Arrangements are being put in place between Donegal County Council and Oaklee Housing to finalise the selection of tenants from disability services to occupy the units.

Meanwhile in Ballintra, two homes have been allocated, while further units are at various stages of preparation for letting in Ballintra, Ballyshannon, Glencolmcille, Pettigo and Killybegs.

Work has also begun on further local authority housing at Railway Park in Donegal Town.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie