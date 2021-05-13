Good news for 24 families as new local authority houses are allocated in Donegal

Contact
The 24 homes have been allocated following a huge number of applications
Allocation of 24 local authority homes in Donegal Town has taken place.
Area Manager of the Municipal District of Donegal, Pauric Sheerin told councillors at Tuesday’s MD meeting the units at Railway Park had been let.
A previous meeting heard that there were more than 200 applicants for the 24 homes.
“That letting took place about 10 days ago and the tenancies are due to commence next week,” he said.
“Best wishes to all of our new tenants.”
A group home built as part of the same housing scheme has also been completed. Arrangements are being put in place between Donegal County Council and Oaklee Housing to finalise the selection of tenants from disability services to occupy the units.
Meanwhile in Ballintra, two homes have been allocated, while further units are at various stages of preparation for letting in Ballintra, Ballyshannon, Glencolmcille, Pettigo and Killybegs.
Work has also begun on further local authority housing at Railway Park in Donegal Town.
