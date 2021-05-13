Rossnowlagh native pens beautiful new book on 50 things to do by the Sea

Today marks the release of the beautifully written book by Irish surfer, Rossnowlagh native and marine social scientist Dr. Easkey Britton and illustrated artfully by Maria Nilsson, “50 Things to Do by the Sea”.

The Irish coast offers numerous opportunities to have fun and, with the nice weather on the way, an increasing number of people are enjoying our beautiful coastal areas. However, we have all seen an increase in marine litter along our coastline.

Easkey’s book combines fun-filled coastal activities with eco-awareness, this is the ultimate guide to enjoying days by the sea this summer in a sustainable manner.

Dr. Britton is a world-renowned surfer and marine social scientist. Her work explores the relationship between people and the sea, using her passion for the ocean to create social change and connection across cultures.

Easkey has been a Clean Coasts warrior for numerous years advocating for conservation of our coastline and oceans and raising awareness on the plight of marine litter and actions that can be taken on an individual and community basis to preserve our ocean

On the 8th of June, we get the opportunity to celebrate our blue space with World Ocean Day. Clean Coasts will host a diverse array of talks, workshops and activities to provide an opportunity for all to get involved.

Join Clean Coasts online this year for activities from delicious seaweed cook-along with Prannie Rhatigan, to submersive virtual dives and crafty upcycling workshops.

Clean Coasts will also host two live talks with Easkey Britton on Instagram on different sections of her new book and discuss some of her inspirations for the book.

Clean Coasts website: www.cleancoasts.org