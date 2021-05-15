Donegal County Council leads the way on waste awareness campaign

Contact
Donegal County Council is running an awareness campaign developed nationally under the Anti-dumping initiative to highlight illegal dumping.
This campaign is being promoted on social media and in a number of newspapers. The campaign highlights the correct method to manage waste and also how to report an instance of illegal dumping.
There is a community section where resources are made available for local community groups to download and use. Information on this has been sent out to local groups. You can access the page by clicking here.
