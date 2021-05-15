A stunning seafront home to take your breath away

Bankhead is a modern and luxuriously constructed residence that was built around 2018 that has recently come onto the market with a price tag of €825,000.

Redcastle

Located in Redcastle, the stylish home encompasses 2 reception rooms and 4 large bedrooms with 2 ensuites and overlooks Lough Foyle. The house links seamlessly with the gardens and pleasure grounds. Clear glass is a dominant feature of this home which enjoys a plenitude of seasonal sunlight and skies all year around. Sliding doors directly link the living spaces to the beautifully maintained gardens with spectacular views. The gardens and grounds have been landscaped to take advantage of the proximity to the water. Both the ground floor and upper floor are breath taking.

The kitchen beautifully furnished

The kitchen is a clean high gloss finish with integrated Siemens dishwasher, Neff oven/microwave combi with warming drawer module below, Neff oven, a free standing Neff American style fridge freezer with cold water/ice dispenser. The kitchen has an impressive island unit that includes an integrated 4-burner touch top Bora induction hob, integrated extractor and has a breakfast area with seating for four people. There is also remote control blinds in the kitchen and living spaces so you enjoy the light spilling into the kitchen as you cook or close as night draws in.

Comforatable

The living space is expansive and comfortable with a wood burning stove making it atmospheric in both the winter and indeed the summer months. The dining area is perfect for all year family dining with access to the balcony perfect for those long, lazy summer evenings to enjoy with family and friends.

Seamless

The ground floor links with the upper floor through a feature staircase with wooden floors.

Once downstairs there is a very comfortable family room with stove and patio doors leading to the rear garden and beach. The house links seamlessly with the gardens and pleasure grounds, this being exemplified not only by the abundance of windows offering a plenitude of sunlight but also sliding doors which directly link the living spaces direct to the beautifully maintained gardens with the spectacular views.

Gardens and grounds

The gardens and grounds have been landscaped to take advantage of the close proximity the residence enjoys to the water. Parking is available on both the upper and lower level.

The house is being sold by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Rainey. Please contact them for further more detailed information and guidance on their website or by calling 01 237 6402.