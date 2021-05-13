Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Optimism abounds as Donegal's business community get back on track after tough lockdown

Community spirit and personal interaction with social distancing set to kick start economic renewal

Optimism abounds as Donegal's business community get back on track after tough lockdown

An aerial view of Letterkenny town centre

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

More traffic travelling into the county's largest town and the prospect of a good summer of trading were some of the throughts that have focused business minds there, according to the CEO of the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce Toni Forrester.
She told donegallive.ie that it was refreshing how business people were now talking and planning about the future, rather than dwelling on the huge challenges that the county has faced over the past 14 months.
A welcome and refreshing optimism has abounded in Donegal from Letterkenny down to Donegal Town and Ballyshannon, since Monday’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions, but a common theme was also the hope that indoor dining, coffee shops and the like which keep people in towns longer, will also need to be opened as soon they possibly can. Customers should also show patience as shops will be operating within proper and correct Covid-19 protocols and procedures.

Toni told the paper: “Letterkenny is definitely busier, you can see this with the cars coming in, as well as those taking up appointments for personal services and click and collect services. This is leading up to the bigger event on Monday. It will be wonderful to see the retail doors reopening in what has been a very long shutdown for people.”
One of the positive aspects that had occurred during lockdown was that many local business had to reinvent themselves through online services and social media, “so there was a lot of work behind the scenes on things like this to keep that connection with customers and reinforce the shop local initiative.
“Nothing beats talking directly to local customers and the social interactions means people buy differently when they are in a shop.”
She added that while some shops had been open throughout much of the pandemic, “you couldn't really call it a shopping experience”.

BALLYSHANNON

Donagh Keon, Chair of the Ballyshannon Business Chamber remarked on the amazing optimism that has been rekindled in his home town this week.
He told the paper: “I can say that the hairdressers, barbers and beauticians are choc-o-bloc with bookings and there is a huge level of community spirit around.
“The mood is good and shops cannot wait to reopen to the public. There is definitely more activity around the place. We are looking forward to welcoming people back into the stores next Monday. The air of optimum, even from my own experience is everywhere.
“Face-to-face customer engagement will be hugely welcomed and it is good that we will be getting back to some kind of normality.”

DONEGAL TOWN 


The Chair of the Donegal Town Business Focus Group Raymond Rooney was equally upbeat.
He said: “For the past few weeks a lot of retailers have been instore getting ready from painting to replenishing stock and merchandise, getting the stores ready for re-opening.
“We are all optimistic about a busy summer season and pent up demand.
“And what we are looking for after that is coffee shops to open and food service to open because that keeps people in town longer and indeed linger that bit longer, going from one shop to the next.
“That's very important for the rest of the town opening up as well.”
“Like everywhere else in Donegal, I think we are just excited to be able to offer that in shop experience that still is hugely important for all our customers,” Raymond added.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie