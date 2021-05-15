Surveying of beaches completed and councillors query next steps on coastal erosion

Contact
The aerial surveying of the coastline has been completed a meeting of Glenteis Municipal District has been informed.
The four areas that have been surveyed are Pornoo to Dooey;Maghery; the Carrickfinn peninsula and the Magheroarty area.
Analysis underway
All relevant survey data has been collected and is now going through a quality control processes. The consultant engineers overseeing the project, RPS, have undertaken the first stages of their erosion analyses across the study areas which projects future coastline positions based on recent changes. RPS also have coastal models developed for areas which will run in long-term wave climate data.These models are now ready to be updated with the data from aerial survey data so that the flood analyses can be undertaken. The project continues as scheduled.
Recommendations
Coastal officer David Friel told both Councillor John Shéamais Ó Ferraigh and Michael Mc Clafferty that when the coastal erosion risk management report is completed the council will progress with their recommendations. Funding will be applied for from the Office of Public Works.
Area Manager Michael Mc Garvey said that it is important wait and see what the findings are and that funding will be sourced, accordingly.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
An accident waiting to happen? Concern is growing for sea swimmers and an increasing number of jet skis around the Donegal coast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.