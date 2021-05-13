Donegal receives €140,000 heritage fund to boost tourism and jobs

Sixteen projects across the county will share €140,000 under a special grant scheme run by The Heritage Council.

The funding will boost local economies, grow tourism, and enhance community spirit by supporting local heritage projects.

Under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme, €139,381 has been allocated to community groups and not-for-profit organisations.

BirdWatch Ireland received €15,000 to map bird hotspots on farmland.

Donegal Railway Heritage Centre has been allocated €8,600 to help fund audio displays which will allow the public to access actual voices and stories from those who have a direct connection with railways in the county.

A total of €14,100 was granted to Grúpa Caomhnaithe Caisleán Northburgh to help fund their conservation plan for Northburgh Castle, built in 1305.

Among the other recipients are:

Inishtrahull Bird Observatory

Inishowen Maritime Museum

Oideas Gael

Inishowen Traditional Singers' Circle

Malin Head Heritage Group

Clogher Le Chéile

Kilbarron Castle Conservation Group

Fahan Community Development Partnership CLG

Raymoghy Historical Society

LATCH CLG

Forbairt Dhún Luiche

Birdwatch Ireland (in partnership with Drumbuoy Farm)

Ramelton Georgian Society



Full list of recipients under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme are available here:

https://www.heritagecouncil. ie/content/files/2021- Community-Heritage-Grants- Tranche-2.pdf

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, TD, stated:

“I am delighted to note today’s announcement by the Heritage Council. This funding is essential to safeguard our heritage while also providing much needed economic stimulus and providing employment in the sector. It is also a significant investment in this Government’s commitments under the Programme for Government to promote and protect our heritage.”

Commenting on the announcement, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, said: “I would like to acknowledge the fantastic work of the Heritage Council in supporting community heritage through this important scheme. As the scope and scale of these projects illustrate, communities play a vital role in caring for all aspects of our heritage. The new national heritage plan, Heritage Ireland 2030, which will be published later this summer, will recognise the role of communities in safeguarding our heritage and ensure that they continue to be supported.”

Chairman of The Heritage Council, Michael Parsons, said: “These schemes continue to provide a central focus for the work of The Heritage Council. They are testament to the close collaboration between the Council, local authorities and community groups, all sharing a common purpose.”

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of The Heritage Council, said: “The Heritage Council is delighted to fund such a diverse range of projects and initiatives, particularly at this point in time.

“It is especially gratifying that the primary work of The Heritage Council, in preserving and nourishing our history and traditions, has a spin-off by way of putting investment into communities around the country.”