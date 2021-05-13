COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: High case numbers in Donegal today

There have been 49 new reported cases of Covid-19 in Donegal - the highest number in one day since Monday, April 26.

However, with Kildare also recording high numbers over the last 24 hours, Donegal remains behind Kildare in second spot in the table for county-by-county incidence rates.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 0 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

As of midnight, Wednesday, May 12 the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today 81% are under 45 years of age.

Dublin had the highest number of cases notified at 189. There were 52 in Cork, 49 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 17 in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 111 Covid 19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, May 11, 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,408,105 people have received their first dose

514,808 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “Our key objective remains to follow the public health advice in our daily activities as we continue to chart our way through this pandemic.

“I would encourage people who have been vaccinated, to safely resume your lives, mindful of the guidelines. For those awaiting vaccination, the many choices we make to stick with the public health advice will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

The incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal continues to fall and is now 240.6. The national figure is 129.7.