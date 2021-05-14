Improved access to rural homes and farms

Contact
Repairs and improvement on non-public roads.
Donegal's roads and laneways are set to benefit from a new round of funding.
The country received €697,456, for repairs and improvement works on non-public roads, the third highest allocation in the State.
The funding announcement was made by Minister Humphrey’s TD and allocated by the Department of Rural and Community Development.
Welcoming the roads and laneways funding, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, said: "The funding, announced under the Local Improvement Scheme, will improve access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.
"The focus of the scheme is to support the continued improvement of rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities but which represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents. Local Authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with residents/landowners.
"The funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/householders, as well as Local Authority resources. There will be a cap of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs to their road.
"This funding announcement for Donegal is an example of our Government’s continued commitment in rural life and communities. Donegal received the third highest allocation of funding for 2021 which compliments the necessity of local infrastructure to life, business and tourism in Donegal. Commitment to helping rural life is one of my core objectives in politics and one which I will continue to press while at the cabinet table. I thank my Cabinet colleague Minister Humphreys for this allocation.”
Allocations under the 2021 Local Improvement Scheme
County Amount
Carlow €270,000
Cavan €289,254
Clare €500,811
Cork €920,000
Donegal €697,456
Galway €876,959
Kerry €689,930
Kildare €270,000
Kilkenny €308,905
Laois €270,000
Leitrim €270,000
Limerick €404,090
Longford €270,000
Louth €270,000
Mayo €798,496
Meath €346,394
Monaghan €270,000
Offaly €298,871
Roscommon €375,104
Sligo €276,154
Tipperary €619,969
Waterford €278,802
Westmeath €276,433
Wexford €349,878
Wicklow €302,494
Total: €10,500,000
