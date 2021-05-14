Two for Today: At Pets R Us they will help you look after some of the most wonderful friends you may ever have

As part of the Back in Business campaign by donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

By supporting local Donegal businesses you support local jobs and the local economy.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in this county are becoming available, so make sure to support them and to continue to support them.

Here's our second instalment of the Two for Today initiative for Friday:

Pets R Us Superstore. Donegal

Phone: 074 9723455

Email: petsrussuperstore@gmail.com

Website: http://www.petsrus.ie/

Pets R Us is a well known and popular pet shop that opened in Donegal Town in 2012. They offer experts friendly advise and have top quality foods and housing for pets of every size and description.

At the Pets R Us Superstore they have a number of exclusive in-store Rewards Programs, designed to help you save money in the long term, by rewarding regular customers with deals and special offers.

"We first opened our doors in a small retail unit, but as our product range and customer base increased, within 3 years we moved into a larger premises so that we could continue to provide an excellent service to our customers and further expand our product range. This also included the addition of the Fuel Depot providing coal, briquettes, home heating oil drums, logs etc to keep you and your pets warm and cosy.

"At Pets R Us we understand how important your pet is to you. Everyday we provide a friendly atmosphere and our helpful and knowledgeable team are always here to provide expert advice. Pets R Us provide a wide range of competitively priced pet foods and accessories and offer free of charge services such as Nutritional Information, Advice on caring for a new pet, Fittings for accessories such as collars, harnesses, muzzles and coats and water testing for aquariums. You can also purchase in store or via our website store personalised pet tags.

"Browse our website or call into our store anytime, our door is always opened for you and your pets."

We are OPEN FOR BUSINESS but please ensure social distancing is observed when in the shop.

Opening Hours

Mon-Sat 10am – 6pm

Lunch 1.30pm – 2.30pm

You can contact them on our Facebook page by linking to:

http://www.facebook.com/petsrusdonegal