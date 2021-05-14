Met Eireann issues further weather warning as unseasonable weather continues

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for thunderstorms in Donegal as well as Cavan, Monaghan and Leitrim.

A similar warning has been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

Met Eireann is warning of a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon (Friday) and evening, bringing heavy downpours and a risk of localised flooding. Heavy rain and flash flooding could lead to traffic and travel disruption.

The warning remains in place until 9pm on Friday.