Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets British Prime Minister

They discussed "long journey of the Ballymurphy families for justice to vindicate the innocence of their loved ones"

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Prime Minister Boris Johnson met today at Chequers.

In a statement the Irish government said:

"The Taoiseach and Prime Minister had constructive engagement across a number of issues, including the Covid-19 response, support for peace and stability in Northern Ireland, and the broader British-Irish relationship.

"Discussions focused on ways the two Governments can continue to work together to support all the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement and promote peace and prosperity on both a North/South and East/West basis.

"The two leaders, in particular, discussed the long journey of the Ballymurphy families for justice to vindicate the innocence of their loved ones.

"They also discussed British-Irish relations, and both are ambitious for the development of the next phase of the bilateral relationship framed around a number of areas of common interest.

 "The Taoiseach and Prime Minister had a good exchange on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the value of working together.  They agreed to remain in close touch over the coming weeks. 

