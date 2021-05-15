A mixed bag of weather for Donegal this weekend

Contact
It will be mostly cloudy today with some outbreaks of rain. The rain will clear as the afternoon progresses and there may even be a few bright and sunny spells. There will be showers too, the odd heavy one.
Rain clearing NE this morning— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 15, 2021
Sunny spells & heavy showers following from the southwest will become widespread across Munster, Leinster & Connacht today, with some thunderstorms & the risk of spot flooding
Staying cloudier over Ulster with some lingering rain Highs of 11 to 15 C. pic.twitter.com/a0FyWMacAc
It will be mainly dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells and just a few isolated showers. There may be a few mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in mostly light breezes.
