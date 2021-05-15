Roadworks being carried out on the old Laghey road

Donegal County Council will be carry out surfacing works on the Old Laghey Road in the townland of Raneany west today and up until May 18.

The works are located between the Hill Road LP-2095-1 and the LP-6825-1.

All HGV’s are advised to divert via Donegal Town and N15