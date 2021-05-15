Roadworks being carried out on the old Laghey road

Contact
Donegal roadworks
Donegal County Council will be carry out surfacing works on the Old Laghey Road in the townland of Raneany west today and up until May 18.
Donegal County Council will be carry out surfacing works on LP 2075-1 Old Laghey Road in the townland of Raneany West between the 13th May 2021 to 18th May 2021 #RoadAlert https://t.co/w7MO6XpD9L— Donegal County Council (@donegalcouncil) May 14, 2021
The works are located between the Hill Road LP-2095-1 and the LP-6825-1.
All HGV’s are advised to divert via Donegal Town and N15
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
An accident waiting to happen? Concern is growing for sea swimmers and an increasing number of jet skis around the Donegal coast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.