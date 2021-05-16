Cllr Noreen McGarvey welcomes news of additional accommodation for school

A Fianna Fáil Councillor has welcomed news that works have been approved to commence at a Gaoth Dobhair school. A project which includes further emergency works to address dampness and 1 SET room has been approved to proceed to construction stage at Scoil Adhamhnain an Lunniagh.

Cllr Noreen McGarvey said: "Minister for Education Norma Foley announced that the project at the school was approved to proceed to construction stage. The project consists of 1 SET Room and further emergency works to address the issue of dampness and water ingress. Planning has been sought, a contractor has been recommended and it is hoped that works will commence in the coming weeks."

Cllr Mc Garvey also paid tribute to the school staff, Board of Management, parents and the broader community of Scoil Adhamhnain in Luinneach.

Minister Mc Conalogue also commented on the announcement of the confirmation of the school moving to construction phase, describing it 'as fantastic news for the area.' He thanked Minister Foley, his cabinet colleagues and the school board for progressing this project.”