Donegal protesters turn out for rally to back Palestinian cause

A rally and protest in support of the Palestinian people was held at Lifford bridge on Saturday afternoon.

It came as rocket fire and airstrikes have been exchanged between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian militant group.

It all relates to Israel’s half-century military occupation and its ever-deepening grip over Palestinian life. Long-building anger has exploded because a series of events have all converged at once with the majority of the casualties on the Palestinian side - including many women and children.

Members of the McLaughlin/McGinn Sinn Féin cumann, Lifford and the John James Kelly/Damien Brolly cumann, Castlefinn gathered at Lifford bridge this afternoon to show their support and solidarity with the beleaguered people of Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Addressing the turnout the chairman of Lifford Sinn Féin, Tony McDaid said it was poignant that they gathered on May 15 on what is the 73 anniversary of Nakba, that day in 1948 when an estimated 300,000 Palestinian people were displaced from their homeland.

"Six million Palestinians now live in exile throughout the world. The Arab word Nakba means catastrophe and we have witnessed over the past six days the catastrophe of the deliberate Israeli campaign of the heinous genocide waged against the communities of Gaza, and in particular East Jerusalem while the international world stands idly by. The silence of the rest of the world is a catastrophe in itself," he said.

"We Republicans know only too well the pain and suffering of being an oppressed people and, as we stand here in front of this memorial to all our dead hunger strikers, we are reminded of the support of the Palestinian people for the heroic prison struggle of 1981 and for our own struggle of liberation against the forces of occupation."

He drew similarities between the Palestinian struggle and the conflict in Northern Ireland.

"The Palestinian struggle is also our struggle and today we send our solidarity from this spot in Lifford to our brothers and sisters in Gaza and the occupied territories.

"We demand an end to oppression, an end to apartheid and an end to illegal settlements. We demand self-determination and freedom for Palestine.

"I leave you with the words of Eman Basher, a Palestinian mother, who as Israeli bombs rained down from the sky said: 'Tonight I put the kids to sleep in our bedroom so that when we die, we die together and no one would live to mourn the loss of one another'," he said.