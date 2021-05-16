Cloud to clear for a sunny day in most of the province this morning

It will be mostly cloudy again this morning but the day is set to improve with sunny spells being forecast for later this evening in most of the province.

It will be dry in most of Ulster with isolated showers. However, those in south Ulster ought to be prepared for the possibility of localised heavy downpours with the risk of isolated thunderstorms - it is forecast clear before evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Today there will be showers with sunny intervals, some showers heavy with localised heavy downpours or thunderstorms possible⛈️

Showers will be most frequent through the midlands & south, with good dry & sunny periods elsewhere, best of which across Ulster

Highs of 13 to 16 C️

A few isolated showers will arrive onto northwest coasts of Ulster before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees with light northwest breezes.