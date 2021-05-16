Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Cyber attack impacts appointments at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH)

Patients wait to see when important appointments will take place

Cyber attack impacts appointments at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH)

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín

The HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said that the priorities for this week is to continue urgent and time dependent care as efforts are being made to assess the situation following the cyber attack on the Health Service Executive (HSE) computer systems on Friday. 

Work is currently ongoing to establish the nature and extent of the cyber attack.

Read also: 70 years on . . . . love is in the air in Glenties

In the meantime, patients across Donegal, whose important medical appointments have been cancelled next week, are waiting to hear when they will be rescheduled.

People with radiotherapy, X-ray and MRI appointments are among those affected. Both chemotherapy and dialysis services are continuing.

Hospital emergency departments remain open. Appointments for vaccination against coronavirus are going ahead.

Watch: Popular publican John Barr discusses plans for reopening for Back in Business

The HSE says that anyone who has an appointment for a Covid-19 test should attend as planned but there could be delays with test results.

It is not known yet what level of data might have been encrypted by the hackers. The HSE said it would be some days before the system was fixed.

Speaking on RTÉ's Saturday with Katie Hannon programme, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said he wanted to reassure patients that all mitigation actions are being taken really seriously.

"It is a difficult phase," Mr Reid said, adding that some disruption to services will continue into next week.

Read also: Did Donegal branding launch highlight enough of the attractions?

Yesterday, Saturday, the HSE announced that the daily Covid-19 figures, that include how many people have been infected, were not avaialble because of the disruption to the HSE IT systems.

It said backdated figures would be published as soon as they became available.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie