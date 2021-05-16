Cyber attack impacts appointments at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH)

The HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said that the priorities for this week is to continue urgent and time dependent care as efforts are being made to assess the situation following the cyber attack on the Health Service Executive (HSE) computer systems on Friday.

Work is currently ongoing to establish the nature and extent of the cyber attack.

In the meantime, patients across Donegal, whose important medical appointments have been cancelled next week, are waiting to hear when they will be rescheduled.

People with radiotherapy, X-ray and MRI appointments are among those affected. Both chemotherapy and dialysis services are continuing.

Hospital emergency departments remain open. Appointments for vaccination against coronavirus are going ahead.

The HSE says that anyone who has an appointment for a Covid-19 test should attend as planned but there could be delays with test results.

It is not known yet what level of data might have been encrypted by the hackers. The HSE said it would be some days before the system was fixed.

Speaking on RTÉ's Saturday with Katie Hannon programme, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said he wanted to reassure patients that all mitigation actions are being taken really seriously.

"It is a difficult phase," Mr Reid said, adding that some disruption to services will continue into next week.

Yesterday, Saturday, the HSE announced that the daily Covid-19 figures, that include how many people have been infected, were not avaialble because of the disruption to the HSE IT systems.

It said backdated figures would be published as soon as they became available.