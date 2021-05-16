Exciting new innovations and features on Bus Éireann which will benefit Donegal service users

Donegal travellers are benefiting from seven new easily accessible coaches operated by Bus Éireann for the National Transport Authority.

The blue and yellow buses are in the Transport for Ireland livery and include features such as; priority seats, dedicated wheelchair space, designated child buggy space, USB sockets as well as complimentary Wi-Fi for passengers.

All of the new vehicles have the latest Euro VI emissions certificate which reduces carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to those in 2000, continuing Bus Éireann’s investment in sustainable solutions in towns and cities across Ireland.

There are a total of 78 vehicles of this type now in operation across the country, 57 in the western region and 35 in the north west. The new vehicles will operate on Routes 480, 492, 490, 491, 494 and 487. Bus Éireann employs 274 people across the north west region and operates 330 daily trips across Donegal, Mayo and Sligo.