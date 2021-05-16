Efforts underway to solve Gola Island road issue

Contact
Issue with roads on Gola Island
Efforts are underway to try and resolve road issues on one of Donegal's islands.
At a recent online meeting of Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty asked what the current status was in relation to funding applications for roads on Gola Island. Cllr John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh also raised a question about the roads on Gola Island.
Cllr McClafferty was informed that applications were made to both FLAG and Roinn na Gaeltachta in 2020 - both of which were unsuccessful.
However, efforts are underway again in 2021 with applications being made to both bodies for the non county island roads. If applications are successful, it is envisaged that works will begin later this year.
