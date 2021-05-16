Shocking scenes of illegal dumping along iconic Donegal coastline

Contact
The scene of just come of the illegal dumping at Ballywhoriskey in Fanad
Visitors to Fanad this summer will be delighted to hear yet another fine example of outdoor modern art has been discovered, this time in the far reaches of Ballywhoriskey.
Critics interpret this piece as communicating the disregarded voices of those who forlornly protest against illegal dumping in the district and the lacklustre action from authorities.
However, connoisseurs say this creative pile showcases the talent and ingenuity of locals, and their attempts to compete with Tory’s famous artists in attracting tourists to the peninsula, pointing to the various shapes and textures of old kitchen cabinets, broken breeze blocks, battered plastic containers and household waste which bring vibrant colours and contrast to the bland seascape of Fanad’s Atlantic coastline.
No matter your opinion, this sight is sure to draw gasps of awe from all around.
