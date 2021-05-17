Major road works have started on notorious stretch of Donegal road

The approach to one of Donegal's most notorious junctions has become even more precarious as it appears every traffic cone in the county has been placed between Kilross junction outside Stranorlar to the Treantaboy area just beyond Drumkeen village.

Fear not, it's not a test of your driving skills, although a modest speed and respect for those working on the road would be appreciated.

In fact this work is part of the N13 Kilross junction to Drumkeen Pavement Strengthening and Associated Minor Works contract.

Another section of the Kilross-Drumkeen road works

This will involve technical council-speak including verge clearance, cold milling, installation of steel netting, laying of binder course and surface course and the installation of vehicle restraint systems, road markings and road studs.

In order words there's a lot of work happening here right now so take your time.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works which are expected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete.