Donegal village praised for ongoing environmental efforts

The hard work and ongoing efforts of the Convoy Community Environmental Committee have been praised by local councillor, Liam Doherty.

The group have been working under challenging circumstances to keep their village neat and tidy.

They have had to deal with indiscriminate dumping, Covid restrictions and pollution outbreaks but for the most part, they've performed incredibly well.

Cllr Doherty was particularly impressed with the current state of the village's park and its lovely flowers, seats and mowed lawn.

"It's great to have this local amenity to use during the current restrictions. It's ideal for social distancing, ideal for family picnics or some quiet outdoor time.

"Thank you to the local Convoy Community Environmental Committee for their up keep of the park," he said.

