Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Busy day for Donegal Coast Guard Unit

Killybegs members called out twice on Sunday

Busy day for Donegal Coast Guard Unit

Rescue 118 helicopter coming in to land at Finra, Killybegs this afternoon

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

It was a busy Sunday for the members of Killybegs Coast Guard.

They were tasked at 12.12pm to rescue a swimmer who got into difficulty at Fintra Beach.

The casualty was rescued, transported to the nearby football pitch by National Ambulance Service (NAS) and airlifted to hospital by Rescue 118.

The second tasking was at 15.38pm where a person had fallen at the Secret Waterfall in Largy.
The casualty sustained a serious injury to her leg.

The casualty was transferred from the shore to the Killybegs Coast Guard Delta RIB and transported to the Killybegs slipway where the National Ambulance Service (NAS) were awaiting. The casualty was then taken to hospital.

Rescue 118 were also on-scene throughout this tasking.

"We wish both casualties a speedy recovery. If you see someone who may be in difficultly near the coast or at sea, call 112/99 and ask for the Coast Guard, " a spokesperson said this evening.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie