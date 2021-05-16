Driver in Donegal tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

Contact
The test that show the positive detections
Buncrana Roads Policing Unit arrested a motorist who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis on Sunday night.
Court proceedings will follow.
"Never ever drive while under the influence of drugs. Should you choose to do so you risk your own life and the lives of other road users," said a spokesperson.
