After passing Donegal coastline, Canadian navy vessels dock in Derry to mark the city's contribution to the Battle of the Atlantic

Derry welcomed some special visitors over the weekend.

Two Canadian naval vessels have been docked in the city in recent days as part of events to mark the Battle of the Atlantic during World World War.

Derry's docks played a key role in the battle as it was the first port in Europe for vessels travelling from the US and Canada.

The two vessels attracted a lot of attention from those using Derry's riverside walk at Fort George.

The vessels were clearly visible from the Inishowen coast as the made their way up the Foyle.