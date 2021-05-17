ESB working to repair fault in Donegal - but power cuts could last all day

Contact
Stock image
A power cut is affecting homes and businesses in Moville.
While only around 20 premises are affected, traffic lights are out and some businesses due to reopen after Covid-19 restrictions are likely to be affected.
ESB Networks says the outage is due to a fault which crews are working to repair. However, it could be late afternoon or evening before power is restored.
