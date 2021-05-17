Councillor calls for official investigation into murder of Donegal civilian by RUC

Cllr Michael Naughton (FF) is among those calling for an urgent investigation into the shooting dead of Michael Leonard.

Mr Leonard was shot and killed by a Royal Ulster Constabulary patrol at Pettigo on May 17, 1973. Today marks his 48th anniversary.

At the time, it was claimed that he had been killed accidently, but evidence that came to light in 2019 shows that this was not the case. The evidence was submitted to relevant authorities including the Police Ombudsman two years ago. However, no investigation has been instigated.

Councillor naughton said: “I am calling on Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney TD and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD, to request a fresh and transparent inquiry into the murder of Michael Leonard as a matter of urgency.

“It is coming on two years since this case was first brought to Minister Simon Coveney. The Leonard family deserve to get truth and justice for Micheal. It will be 48 years since Michael was murdered; his Mother and Father have since gone to their grave without getting the truth of their beloved son and I think there is a responsibility on the Irish Government to seek truth and justice for the Leonard family.

“We know the Attorney General of Northern Ireland John Larkin stated that Michael's murder was not justified, and he referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions to be reviewed. I fully support the Leonard Family in their endeavour to get justice.”

Cllr Naughton is adding his support to the family of Michael Leonard. They are lobbying Irish politicians including Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney and Minister of Justice Helen McEntee, following the failure of the British state to investigate the killing despite assurances to Mr Leonard’s family.

New evidence which the family presented in 2019 proved that Michael was not shot accidentally with a single shot as the RUC alleged. He was deliberately targeted and shot at multiple times by his police killers before he reached the sanctuary of the border and his home in Pettigo, Co Donegal.

British Military archives discovered by the charity Paper Trail recorded that the RUC officers who killed him 200 metres before the border:

“… fired 2 shots at the car which did not stop. They gave chase in a Land Rover and fired another shot which hit him.”

According to Paper Trail, the secret British Military files also included “disinformation that Michael had broken through an RUC roadblock and that he and his father were members of the IRA when neither of them were.”

The charity also says that RUC Officers who killed Mr Leonard were not even present at his inquest to be questioned. But the Coroner summarised police evidence that a single bullet was accidentally discharged and that it was a million to one chance that the victim was in its path.

“We now know this to be a lie,” said a Paper Trail spokesperson.

Following referrals between the Attorney General’s Office, the Public Prosecution Service, Police Service Northern Ireland and the Office of the Police Ombudsman, where responsibility for the case now sits, the family believes nothing has been done yet to investigate the police killers more than two years after the presentation of the new evidence.

Mr Leonard’s cousin Fr Joe McVeigh said: “We now know that the RUC deliberately targeted and killed Michael. The RUC then tried to cover up his murder and lied to the Coroner.

“We presented this critical, new evidence to the Office of the Police Ombudsman and the Attorney General referred it to the Public Prosecution Service and then Police Service Northern Ireland. It remains with the Office of the Police Ombudsman over two years later.

“The family is disgusted to learn that the British authorities have done absolutely nothing to investigate the murder of an unarmed Irish civilian by its armed forces. Not only are these police killers escaping justice for Michael’s murder, but our family fears they were guilty of other crimes during the conflict.”

Ciarán MacAirt from Paper Trail said: “Whilst the family remain very sympathetic to the impact of Covid-19 on all our lives and know that many families are being let down by the Office of the Police Ombudsman, they are distraught that there has been a failure to investigate Michael’s murder after two long years.

“The family have been forced to raise this again with the Irish Government as Michael was an Irish citizen and the British armed forces also lied to it after Michael’s murder. The family will be expecting the Irish Government ensures that Michael’s murder is investigated promptly and thoroughly before the RUC killers go to their grave.”

Padhraic Cunningham of Patrick Fahy & Co Solicitors said the family’s trauma caused by the delay in investigating the matter was unimaginable.

“It is completely unacceptable that families are given no timescale whatsoever in relation to when an investigation might begin, never mind be completed,” said Mr Cunningham.