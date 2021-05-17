Contact
STORM ALERT: Model shows potential storm tracking to hit Ireland this week
Weather Alerts Ireland has predicted a storm hitting Ireland early on Thursday of this week.
"ECMWF model hinting a strong storm pushing towards Ireland on Thursday," the alert service said on Saturday.
"Something to keep an eye on for sure."
Met Eireann's latest forecast also hints at some inclement weather next week.
"There's some uncertainty as regards timing but it looks like an area of low pressure will come close by on Wednesday night, with some heavy rain spreading from the west through Wednesday night and into Thursday and it will be breezy or windy in places.
"Showers will follow through Thursday, with further showers on Friday, some heavy and possibly thundery," they said.
