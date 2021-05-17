Gardaí investigate alleged shooting incident in Raphoe

Contact
Gardai are continuing their investigations into incident in Raphoe
Investigations are ongoing following the alleged discharge of a firearm in the Derry Road area of Raphoe earlier this (Monday) morning.
The incident happened at approximately 9.30am.
A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the incident and he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act (1939) at Letterkenny Garda Station.
No persons were injured.
A technical examination of the location is currently underway.
"Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.
