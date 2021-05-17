Contact

Donegal minister McConalogue welcomes mart buyers back ringside

Minister pays tribute to marts and farmers

Carndonagh mart

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Buyers have returned to the rings of livestock marts all over the country while adhering to public health guidelines and the move has been welcomed by Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

Online trading will continue to be facilitated, alongside the return of in-ring buying.

Speaking to farmers and mart staff in Carndonagh Mart today, Minister McConalogue paid tribute to their efforts in keeping mart sales going while online.

“This is a great day for our network of marts across the country. Mart managers, their staff as well buyers and sellers of livestock have shown tremendous resilience, agility and resourcefulness over the past 12-months in dealing with the challenges of Covid-19 while continuing to trade so seamlessly,” said Minister McConalogue.

“I’m convinced the efforts of farmers and marts in recent months, adhering to the Covid-19 measures, has undoubtedly played a role in minimising and reducing the threat of Covid-19 in our communities,” the Minister added.

Cattle throughput from January 1 to March 14 was at 94% of the comparable period in 2020. Sheep throughput in the same period was at 100% of the comparable period for 2020.

Buyers may attend the sales ring and view stock in pens. However, this must be done by prior appointment with the livestock mart.
Buyers who wish to be present at ringside must wear face coverings and adhere to strict 2m social distancing.

Marts must also prevent the congregation of members of the public in the mart car park or at entry ways into mart buildings.

Marts must operate according to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have been approved by their Regional Veterinary Office.

Minister McConalogue said he is encouraging farmers and buyers to continue to use online platforms as a way of trading livestock.

“Livestock mart sales will continue to be a blend of both online and ringside as we move forward. This blended approach, with a strong online element, has proved to be an excellent way of trading cattle and sheep.

“I am urging farmers, buyers and marts to pay particular attention to the public health guidelines as we move forward. We all have our role to play in keeping each other safe and this is as important at the mart as anywhere else,” said the minister.

