HSE cyber attack has brought Letterkenny University Hospital 'back to the 1960s'

Letterkenny University Hospital is “back to the 1960s” in terms of how it is processing information following the cyber attack on the Health Service Executive (HSE) computer systems on Friday.

The HSE shut down all of its IT systems following the “significant” ransomware attack on Friday which has caused major disruption and led to the cancellation of many outpatient appointments at hospitals around the country.

General manager of Letterkenny University Hospital Seán Murphy said the situation is causing “major disruption” to the operation of the hospital.

Information that is usually recorded on computer systems is being recorded by hand, Mr Murphy said.

“Things are extremely slow,” he told Highland Radio.

“I cannot emphasise strongly enough how serious this is,” he said.

“We are back to the 1960s in terms of how we are processing. So as a result [for] patients coming into the department, everything will be multiple times slower, so we are asking for the public’s patience and cooperation.”

He said the hospital is trying to keep as many services running as is safely possible but even more services could be curtailed over the coming days as there is no date for when the situation will be resolved.

“My fundamental problem at this stage is that we don’t have a timeline for this being over,” he said.

All outpatient appointments at Letterkenny University Hospital have been cancelled until further notice. Diagnostic services including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations have been cancelled as well as all elective inpatient and day-case procedures.

A small number of procedures may go ahead and some critical surgeries have been carried out.

Maternity services and dialysis treatments are not disrupted. Patients due to attend chemotherapy appointments should attend unless contacted and advised otherwise.

Several days before services return to normal

Work to restore the IT systems is ongoing but it is expected that it will be several days before services return to normal.

The HSE says that anyone who has an appointment for a Covid-19 test should attend as planned but there could be delays with test results.

The HSE said patients can expect significant delays in the hospital’s emergency department as existing IT systems are not in use and the manual workarounds in place are time-consuming.

Where possible patients should bring their existing patient number or hospital number with them when they come to the hospital or any letter that they have received from the hospital as this will contain information that will make it easier to find existing medical records.