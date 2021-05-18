Councillor opposes removing garda armed response unit from Donegal

Concerns have been expressed that there were calls to remove the Garda Armed Response Unit out of Ballyshannon and into Sligo.

Speaking at last Friday's online meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Barry Sweeny said he was against this idea.

"There have been calls from Sligo for the armed support unit to be based there. The reasoning given is that it is currently based in Ballyshannon and too far away from Sligo.

"I would like to say if there are considerations relating towards that it would not reduce any support or operations within the Ballyshannon area. It is positioned there for a reason and I think it is important that the message is on the table and remains there," he said.

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said he could rest assured that there was "absolutely no way" they would ever give in to allowing the armed support being redeployed to Sligo.

"We would like them further up the county and perhaps have our own unit up here but we have to work with the tools that we have at the minute."

She added a move such as the one suggested was not practical and cited the example of how they had to be used several weeks ago in Carndonagh.

"Coming from Ballyshannon to Carndonagh was a bit of a trek so redeploying them to Sligo would not be of any benefit to us up here," she said.