Call for 'Stinger' training for Donegal gardaí

Contact
Stinger training for border gardaí to resume after Covid eases
There has been a call for Donegal gardaí who work along the border to be trained in the use of the infamous 'Stinger'.
Public Participation Network (PPN) member and former garda sergeant, James Trearty told last Friday's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee he would like to see all gardaí who worked in close proximity to the border with Northern Ireland be trained in the use of the 'Stinger' equipment.
The 'Stinger' is a compact, lightweight tyre deflator consisting of a plastic mat fitted with hollow 40 mm spikes.
The spikes pierce the tyre of the car and deflate it gently so that it does not suddenly go out of control.
The system is considered suitable for use against stolen cars, but only where it is believed another offence has been committed by the driver and occupants.
Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said a lot of training had been halted mainly due to the pressures of Covid but courses were on the horizon again so staff could receive training.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
FOCUS: Jason Quigley has worked hard to get his professional career back on track. PICTURE: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.