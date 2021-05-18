Call for 'Stinger' training for Donegal gardaí

There has been a call for Donegal gardaí who work along the border to be trained in the use of the infamous 'Stinger'.

Public Participation Network (PPN) member and former garda sergeant, James Trearty told last Friday's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee he would like to see all gardaí who worked in close proximity to the border with Northern Ireland be trained in the use of the 'Stinger' equipment.

The 'Stinger' is a compact, lightweight tyre deflator consisting of a plastic mat fitted with hollow 40 mm spikes.

The spikes pierce the tyre of the car and deflate it gently so that it does not suddenly go out of control.

The system is considered suitable for use against stolen cars, but only where it is believed another offence has been committed by the driver and occupants.

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said a lot of training had been halted mainly due to the pressures of Covid but courses were on the horizon again so staff could receive training.