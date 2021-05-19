Search our Archive

No substantial progress on Carndonagh garda station development

Negotiations still ongoing

No substantial progress on Carndonagh garda station development

Carndonagh Garda Station

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

No substantial progress has been made on the development of a new garda station for Carndonagh.

At the recent online meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee members heard from Superintendent Goretti Sheridan that "progress" but not "substantial progress" had been made in relation to the project.

It is understood that Donegal County Council has been working with An Garda Síochána and the Office of Public Works to see if council-owned land for the new station can be found.

The proposed new station is the only one earmarked for Donegal under the Government's capital budget for 2022 to 2028.

The need for a new station in Carndonagh has been raised in recent years by local politicians and there have concerns about health and safety issues at the existing facility.

Superintendent Sheridan said she had been told in an e-mail from Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn that progress had been made in relation to the issue but it was not substantial.

"It is still on the agenda. I've bene talking to John McLaughlin [Donegal County Council chief executive] and the OPW in relation to it," she said.

