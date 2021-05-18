Gardaí seek witnesses to 'unsavoury' incident in Carndonagh

Gardaí are appealing for information after property and cars were damaged at a residence in Convent Road, last night, Monday.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the incident which occurred on Convent Road, Carndonagh at around 10pm. The incident involved criminal damage to a property and a number of vehicles at the property.

Garda are looking for information in relation to a white van, possibly a Ford Transit van, which was observed at the scene and contained a number of males.

Anyone with any information that may help gardaí with their investigations is urged to call Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.