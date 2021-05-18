Gardaí appeal for information after window smashed on private Ballybofey residence

A front sitting room window of a private house was smashed in Ballybofey in the early hours of Friday morning, May 14.

CCTV has been viewed and a male has been captured on the footage throwing stones at the window causing it to smash.

He took off on foot towards of the entrance of the Glenpatrick Place estate.

The investigations are in their early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call gardaí at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.