Tyre slashing incident in Ballybofey - garda appeal

Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident where tyres were slashed on six cars in Ballybofey over a two-day period.

Read also: Gardaí seek witnesses to 'unsavoury' incident in Carndonagh

The incidents took place on Friday night, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 on the Ard McCarron and Glenpatrick View areas.

Read also: “Donegal under threat”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on the Donegal road at the time and urging anyone who have information to contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.