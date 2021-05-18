Gardaí warn the public not to let complacency creep back in as businesses open

A Letterkenny-based sergeant has urged the public to adhere to all public health regulations and best practice as the county, and country, opens up, once again.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said: "It is important at this stage not to let complacency creep in."

He urged people to follow the guidelines, to stay safe and to protect each other.

He said: "If necessary avoid crowded areas, keeping two metres physical distance from those around you, wear your face mask when required, use hand sanitiser upon entry and exist to shops and businesses."

On behalf of the Garda Síochána he wished all businesses, recently opened, the best of luck.

"We will continue our high visibility patrols and checkpoints in support of the public health regulations," he said.