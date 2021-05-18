Gardaí warn the public not to let complacency creep back in as businesses open

Contact
High-visibility checkpoints set to continue
A Letterkenny-based sergeant has urged the public to adhere to all public health regulations and best practice as the county, and country, opens up, once again.
Sergeant Eunan Walsh said: "It is important at this stage not to let complacency creep in."
Read also: “Donegal under threat”
He urged people to follow the guidelines, to stay safe and to protect each other.
He said: "If necessary avoid crowded areas, keeping two metres physical distance from those around you, wear your face mask when required, use hand sanitiser upon entry and exist to shops and businesses."
Read also: Gardaí appeal for information after window smashed on private Ballybofey residence
On behalf of the Garda Síochána he wished all businesses, recently opened, the best of luck.
"We will continue our high visibility patrols and checkpoints in support of the public health regulations," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.