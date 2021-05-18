A 100% Mica Redress Scheme, to replace the current 90% / 10% Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, has been endorsed by Donegal TDs.

Deputys Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty (Sinn Féin) have renewed their call for a 100% MICA Redress Scheme. Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, will raise the matter on the floor of the Dáil with An Taoiseach today.

Teachta Pearse Doherty said while the Government had accepted responsibility, it had done so in a cack-handed manner with the current scheme.

Speaking earlier today, Teachta Doherty said: “As representatives of the people of Donegal, Teachta Mac Lochlainn and I are only too aware of the pressure, the stress and the awful impact that this issue is having on the families and homeowners affected by MICA.”

“The State has a responsibility here. Through the scheme announced last year, the State put that responsibility at 90%, with the banks and financial institutions to contribute the remaining 10%. We now know that the banks and financial institutions have run for the hills. Sinn Féin had written to the banks on a number of occasions, only for lip-service to be paid to our representations. The Minister has done little to help.”

“So, as we did from the beginning, we are calling for a 100% redress scheme from the state and we will bring this to the floor of the Dáil.”

Teachta Mac Lochlainn said: “The evidence across Donegal in recent months is that this grant scheme falls far short of the real financial assistance that the affected families need to make their homes safe. Families are paying way more than 10% in real terms when you factor in VAT, professional fees, the cost of rent when they move out of their home during reconstruction, and the replacement of windows and kitchens."

"Most of these families already have a mortgage to be repaid and they have told me that this is like adding a second mortgage and locking them into long years ahead of repaying debt. Other families just can’t get a mortgage or loan to cover this cost”

“The people of Donegal deserve nothing less than 100% redress the same as the families who have been supported by the Pyrite Remediation Scheme in Dublin and North Leinster.

"Sinn Féin will continue to fight for this," said Pádraig Mac Lochlainn.