Donegal entrepreneur nominated for all-Ireland Entrepreneur of the Year award

Michael McKinney, of Inishowen Engineering
A Donegal entrepreneur has been shortlisted for the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.
Michael McKinney, of Inishowen Engineering in Drumfries, Clonmany has been chosen from more than 120 nominations for the award, which works to recognise, promote and build a supportive community around Ireland’s high-growth entrepreneurs.
Set up in 1994, employing 130 people, Inishowen Engineering provides a complete range of metal fabrication and finishing services to national and international original equipment manufacturers (OEM’S).]
Speaking of his nomination in the Industry category, Michael said the nomination came as a surprise but was delighted as it “recognises the commitment and dedication shown by the full Inishowen team to grow the business here in the heart of the peninsula".
The shortlisted entrepreneurs will vie for the title of EY Entrepreneur of the Year at an awards ceremony in Dublin in November. The winner will go on to represent Ireland at World Entrepreneur of the Year finals in June 2022.
