Minister's Mica Zoom meeting rejected.

Mica-affected homeowners in Inishowen have rejected the offer of an online public meeting to discuss their plight.

The meeting was called by Minister Charlie McConalogue and was due to take place on Wednesday (May 19) at 8.45pm.

In a post on the 'Boycott Cassidy's 100% Redress', Facebook page, Ann Owens, a founder member of the Mica Action Group thanked Minister McConalogue for the offer of a Zoom call.

She added: "Mica home owners have met and we have decided that the time for belly aching over a Zoom call is well past.

"A Zoom call could never demonstrate the solidarity that now exists within the mica campaign.

"We are confident that you have full knowledge of our plight and the background to it; it being the paramount issue in the county for a protracted period.

"We will be advising home owners to not engage in a Zoom call for the reasons given above.

"We have demands which we want met with immediate effect:

"Parity With Pyrite - like with like on an improved mica redress scheme.

"Providers of defective blocks be barred from the mica redress scheme and public contracts with immediate effect.

"A full investigation into the role of national and local government in this, the biggest scandal to rock this county.

"Your response and the response of our elected representatives in this county will dictate your political survival.

"Enough is Enough

"Thank you Charlie.

"NB. If you wish, feel free to contact Paddy Diver, Eileen Doherty or myself to discuss."

Ann Owens