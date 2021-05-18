Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Service disruptions at Letterkenny University Hospital are expected to continue for the rest of this week

Ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems continues to cause major issues

Service disruptions at Letterkenny University Hospital are expected to continue for the rest of this week

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The service disruptions at Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems are expected to continue for the rest of this week, it has emerged.

All outpatient clinics are cancelled while all diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are also cancelled.

It was confirmed also this evening that endoscopy services are cancelled, as well as all elective inpatient and day case procedures.

A small number of procedures may go still ahead and in this event patients will be contacted directly.

A statement from the Saolta University Health Care Group said "patients can expect significant delays in the Emergency Department as existing IT systems are not in use and the manual workarounds in place are time-consuming."

It continued: "Where possible patients should bring their existing patient number or hospital number with them when they come to the hospital or any letter that they have received from the hospital as this will contain information which will make it easier to find existing medical records."

Patients are being asked to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

GOING AHEAD

Maternity services and dialysis treatment will go ahead.

Patients should attend their chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

Ongoing updates on service disruptions will be provided on hse.ie and on saolta.ie.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie