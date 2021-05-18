Service disruptions at Letterkenny University Hospital are expected to continue for the rest of this week

Search our Archive
Letterkenny University Hospital
The service disruptions at Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems are expected to continue for the rest of this week, it has emerged.
All outpatient clinics are cancelled while all diagnostics including x-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are also cancelled.
It was confirmed also this evening that endoscopy services are cancelled, as well as all elective inpatient and day case procedures.
A small number of procedures may go still ahead and in this event patients will be contacted directly.
A statement from the Saolta University Health Care Group said "patients can expect significant delays in the Emergency Department as existing IT systems are not in use and the manual workarounds in place are time-consuming."
It continued: "Where possible patients should bring their existing patient number or hospital number with them when they come to the hospital or any letter that they have received from the hospital as this will contain information which will make it easier to find existing medical records."
Patients are being asked to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.
GOING AHEAD
Maternity services and dialysis treatment will go ahead.
Patients should attend their chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.
Ongoing updates on service disruptions will be provided on hse.ie and on saolta.ie.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.
